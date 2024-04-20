The idea for the collaboration came after the co-owners of The Criterion, Steve and Hazel Latto, noticed how popular berry flavours were among customers. Having championed local suppliers such as Tayport, which was already producing a blackcurrant liqueur, the idea was hatched to create their own gin in partnership with the award-winning distillery. Shortly after, Alasdair McDougall, head distiller of Tayport, developed a recipe for a bespoke gin infused with local berries.

READ MORE: Glasgow music chief right to back proposal to help venues

Mr Latto said: “The launch of the Criterion Gin has been a dream of ours ever since we took on the bar. Our team is always speaking with customers and gaining insight into what they like and don’t like, and this has really shaped how we wanted the gin to come out.

“With the majority of the hard work being done by the fabulously talented team at Tayport Distillery, together we have come up with a unique gin that has been carefully curated using nine botanicals such as juniper, coriander, cassia, angelica, orange peel, orris root, hibiscus, blackcurrants and raspberries.

“Distilled with precision and passion in small batches, we believe our collaboration has delivered a modern gin that will stand the test of time, very much like The Criterion itself. The Criterion Gin can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, with tonic or as the foundation for inspired cocktails, this is a versatile gin that embodies the spirit of St Andrews and the surrounding areas.”

READ MORE: SEC Glasgow plans 'must be grasped with both hands'

A statement said drinkers can expect a “warm mouthfeel… bursting with berry flavours, complemented by citrus and base notes of juniper” when drinking the gin neat. It is recommended to be served in a 50ml measure poured over ice with slimline tonic and fresh local raspberries and blackberries to garnish.

The Criterion said the drink is already proving to be popular, with several deliveries being made in the first few days since launch.

Duncan McDougall, co-owner of Tayport Distillery, said: “Tayport Distillery was thrilled to be asked by The Criterion to collaborate on this project. When the team at The Criterion mentioned using local berries, we were excited to get back into how we started - distilling using real fruit. The blackcurrants are grown locally, and distilled with the other gin botanicals and this is what gives this gin a unique and delicious flavour.”