Police confirmed on Thursday evening he has been charged as part of the probe. He has resigned his SNP membership

Mr Yousaf said he first became aware of Mr Murrell being charged late on Thursday evening.

Humza Yousaf (stock pic) (Image: PA)

The First Minister said: “Many people in the SNP, right across Scottish politics will be shocked by the news and this is an ongoing investigation.

“Police, the Crown have a job to do, just as I have a job to do as First Minister, that job of course is ensuring that I support business, that I help households throughout the cost-of-living crisis, that I help to cut waiting times in the NHS, that I advance the cause of independence, so that’s the job that you can imagine I’m focused on.”

Mr Yousaf added: “As per the police statement it is a very serious development, as per the police statement it’s an allegation of embezzlement from the party, embezzlement of funds from the party. That’s really serious indeed.”

READ MORE: How Contempt of Court applies to former SNP Chief Exec Peter Murrell's arrest

Asked whether Peter Murrell should have been suspended from the party before he had the chance to resign, Mr Yousaf said: “Well, again, you’re right, he’s resigned his membership of the SNP and I already commented before when he was of course first arrested.

“Of course we’ve continued to allow the police to conduct their inquiries, conclude their inquiries where necessary before taking any further action, but it’s right to say that Peter Murrell of course has resigned his SNP membership.”

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon outside her home in Uddingston, Glasgow, after her husband was charged (Image: PA)

Murrell’s charge is part of a probe known as Operation Branchform into the spending of more than £600,000 in donations for independence campaigning.

READ MORE: SNP urged to co-operate with police after Murrell charged

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 59-year-old man has today Thursday April 18 been charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party.

“The man, who was arrested at 9.13am today and had previously been arrested as a suspect on April 5 2023, was charged at 6.35pm after further questioning by Police Scotland detectives investigating the funding and finances of the party.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in due course.

“The man is no longer in police custody. As this investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."