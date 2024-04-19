Nicola Sturgeon described matters as “incredibly difficult” after her husband was charged by police as part of a probe into SNP finances.
The former First Minister appealed for privacy as she spoke briefly to journalists outside the home in Glasgow that she shares with Peter Murrell.
The 59-year-old former chief executive of the SNP was on Thursday charged by police in connection with the alleged embezzlement of funds.
The development – described by First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf as “a really serious matter indeed” – came more than a year after Murrell was originally arrested as part of the investigation known as Operation Branchform.
Police confirmed on Thursday evening he has been charged as part of the probe. He has resigned his SNP membership.
On Thursday morning, Murrell was re-arrested by Police Scotland officers, with the force confirming that evening that he had been charged as part of the probe.
Speaking to media outside the couple’s home in Glasgow on Friday, Ms Sturgeon said the situation was “incredibly difficult”.
She told journalists, “I can’t say any more” before leaving in a car.
With Murrell having resigned his membership of the SNP, Mr Yousaf gave his reaction to what he described as “serious, serious developments”.
The First Minister said: “Many people in the SNP, right across Scottish politics will be shocked by the news and this is an ongoing investigation.
“Police, the Crown have a job to do, just as I have a job to do as First Minister, that job of course is ensuring that I support business, that I help households throughout the cost-of-living crisis, that I help to cut waiting times in the NHS, that I advance the cause of independence, so that’s the job that you can imagine I’m focused on.”
Mr Yousaf added: “As per the police statement it is a very serious development, as per the police statement it’s an allegation of embezzlement from the party, embezzlement of funds from the party. That’s really serious indeed.”
Asked whether Peter Murrell should have been suspended from the party before he had the chance to resign, Mr Yousaf said: “Well, again, you’re right, he’s resigned his membership of the SNP and I already commented before when he was of course first arrested.
“Of course we’ve continued to allow the police to conduct their inquiries, conclude their inquiries where necessary before taking any further action, but it’s right to say that Peter Murrell of course has resigned his SNP membership.”
