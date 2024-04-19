A criminal investigation commenced as soon as the theft was reported, led by the Professional Standards Department, and Sneddon was quickly arrested, charged and immediately suspended.

Sneddon pled guilty earlier this year. He has now been sentenced to a community payback order, including 140 hours unpaid work and an 18-month supervision order.

Police Scotland said its Professional Standards Department will now progress gross misconduct proceedings.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, Professional Standards Department said: “Alan Sneddon’s actions go against everything Police Scotland stands for.

“The Local Police Commander and I visited the family to apologise on behalf of Police Scotland. They should have been able to put their trust in this police officer at one of the worst times in their lives and were let down.

“This case highlights that we will bring those to justice no matter who they are.

“He is a disgrace to the overwhelming majority of our officers and staff who demonstrate high standards of professional behaviour serving our communities every day.

“As an organisation, we know how much damage can be caused to public trust and confidence in policing by the actions of those who do not live our values, who do not carry out their role with integrity, and who do not uphold the standards we expect in policing.

“It is right policing is held to high standards and we will always support officers and staff acting with our values and standards at heart. Those who reject what we stand for, do not belong in Police Scotland.”