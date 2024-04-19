Precast units were laid on top of 85 concrete foundations that spanned the platform and 75 per cent of materials on site were processed and reused as a backfill.

Part of the work also involved engineers extending the section to the south end of the platform by 15-metres to improve future signalling in this location.

Meanwhile at Pollokshaws West station, on Glasgow’s southside, more than 65 tonnes of brickwork was removed and the wall rebuilt to improve the existing condition of the platform that serves both the Glasgow-Barrhead and East Kilbride to Glasgow lines.

Ian Clark, project manager for the works at Giffnock station, said: “The work at Giffnock station is part of our wider maintenance strategy to run a safe and reliable railway by protecting and improving our assets.

“We thank residents living close to Giffnock station for their patience, given much of our work could only be done overnight, and also passengers who had to contend with a four-carriage service to allow the safe delivery of the project.

“However, the renewal work to Platform 1 means that it shouldn’t require an intervention on the scale again for at least another 80 years.”

Michelle McCaig, project manager for the works at Pollokshaws West station, said: “The platforms works at each station were necessary to improve the railway so that it continues to remain fit for purpose for our passengers and freight customers.

“We are very grateful for the support shown by the wider Pollokshaws community during delivery of the works.”