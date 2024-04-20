We decided to investigate the city's disappearing heritage when demolition crews swung into work at the Vogue Cinema in Possil, in the north of the city.

One of the threatened buildings chosen by our team of experts is The India Building on Bridge Street in Laurieston. To illustrate the scale of the problem, even while Mark was still researching the article, the demolition teams turned their attention to it as well.

The fate of the 1876 building has now been sealed but there's still time to save the rest.

Click here to read Mark's piece