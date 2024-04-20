Glasgow's architectural heritage is under threat. The days of precious buildings being lost to motorways and ill-thought out urban redevelopment may be gone but damaged, decaying, and neglected examples of the city’s history are still being pulled down.

Mark Smith takes an in-depth look at the issue this weekend and asks five leading figures in architecture and heritage to talk about the buildings in Glasgow which they fear we could lose.

We decided to investigate the city's disappearing heritage when demolition crews swung into work at the Vogue Cinema in Possil, in the north of the city.

One of the threatened buildings chosen by our team of experts is The India Building on Bridge Street in Laurieston. To illustrate the scale of the problem, even while Mark was still researching the article, the demolition teams turned their attention to it as well.

The fate of the 1876 building has now been sealed but there's still time to save the rest.

