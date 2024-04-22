AN Edinburgh-based strategic communications and public affairs agency has added two high-profile journalists to its ranks.

Catherine MacLeod, a former political editor of The Herald and special adviser to the late chancellor of the exchequer Alistair Darling, and Chris Deerin, director of Reform Scotland and Scotland editor of the New Statesman, have joined Charlotte Street Partners as senior advisers. The hires follow the arrival of Frank O’Donnell, former editor of The Scotsman, as senior partner in December.

Andrew Wilson, an economist and former SNP MSP who co-founded Charlotte Street Partners with Malcolm Robertson in 2014, left the firm in February last year. Mr Wilson is now director of communications at Santander.

Ms MacLeod will provide bespoke media training, senior counsel, and political advisory services to clients, while Mr Deerin will advise on policy and the political scene.

Mr Robertson said: "We are thrilled to welcome Catherine and Chris to our senior advisory team. Their diverse expertise and deep industry knowledge will further strengthen our ability to deliver strategic counsel and innovative solutions to our clients."