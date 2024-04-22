AN Edinburgh-based strategic communications and public affairs agency has added two high-profile journalists to its ranks.

Catherine MacLeod, a former political editor of The Herald and special adviser to the late chancellor of the exchequer Alistair Darling, and Chris Deerin, director of Reform Scotland and Scotland editor of the New Statesman, have joined Charlotte Street Partners as senior advisers. The hires follow the arrival of Frank O’Donnell, former editor of The Scotsman, as senior partner in December.