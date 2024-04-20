READ MORE: Bank rate setter says he is now ‘more confident’ about UK inflation

Higher interest rates help to support profit margins at commercial banks by widening the gap between what they pay to savers and what they charge borrowers. The UK banking sector is coming off a bumper 2023 which saw earnings peak as borrowing costs soared.

News earlier this week that wage growth is continuing to outstrip the falling rate of inflation has prompted analysts to warn that the Bank of England may delay interest rate cuts that many expected to begin in June.

KPMG head of banking Peter Rothwell said the sector may have reached a short-term profitability peak and although earnings are expected to remain broadly healthy in 2024, they are forecast to be lower than last year.

“While any delays to rate cuts should provide some support to net interest income, the weak UK economy will likely hinder growth," Mr Rothwell said. "Results could reflect how higher rates and the continued cost of living challenges are impacting credit quality, which has proven resilient thus far.

"Given the challenging environment, we can expect a continued focus on costs throughout 2024, while recent consolidation in the sector could continue.

“It will also be interesting to see the extent to which earnings have enjoyed a boost from investment banking and trading operations, in line with the first quarter results of their US counterparts.”