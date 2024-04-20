Former Rangers footballer Joey Barton has been contacted by police over comments posted on social media.
Cheshire Constabulary confirmed they had received “reports of offences under the Communications Act”.
The force said officers had made “multiple attempts” to arrange a voluntary interview with a 41-year-old man from Liverpool.
In a statement on X, Mr Barton said he had been “visited 4 times in 3 days by Cheshire Police” who he claims had asked for a voluntary interview “about something I’ve tweeted”.
He claimed officers attended his home at 9.30pm when “my kids were in bed”.
The former Premier League player said in the post that he had given the officers his solicitor’s contact details.
He also said his solicitor had tried to contact a sergeant at the force but had received no response.
He added: “Either it’s a shambles or an attempt to intimidate me and my family. Welcome to North Korea.”
A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary confirmed the force had been contacted by legal representatives, “but an interview is yet to be confirmed”.
Mr Barton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
He has been criticised in recent months for comments attacking female footballers and pundits.
He described ITV pundits Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward as “the Fred and Rose West of football commentary”.
Former England striker Aluko criticised the social media platform for allowing Mr Barton and others to “vomit hatred unchecked”.
In January, sports minister Stuart Andrew described Mr Barton’s attacks as “dangerous” and warned they “opened the floodgates for abuse”.
