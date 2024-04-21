A brownfield site in the centre of Scotland’s largest city is to developed to create almost 600 student studio apartments and 20 affordable homes.
Vita Group has submitted a planning application for the 20 India Street regeneration site in Glasgow.
The proposal includes the provision of 20 new affordable apartments which will be delivered with partner West of Scotland Housing Association and will be made up of ten one-bedroom apartments suitable for single people or couples, with ten two-bedroom apartments, suitable for families.
Max Bielby, Vita Group chief operating officer, said: “Over the last six months we’ve been working with the local community, councillors and a broad spectrum of stakeholders to shape plans for 20 India Street, breathing new life into this brownfield site. Now we’re excited to submit our proposals and bring forward plans for affordable housing, student accommodation and new commercial opportunities at this important site.
“The development emphasises our commitment to Glasgow aims to help to alleviate some of the pressures felt across the city as a result of Glasgow’s growing population and lack of available housing types.”
