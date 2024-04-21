The proposal includes the provision of 20 new affordable apartments which will be delivered with partner West of Scotland Housing Association and will be made up of ten one-bedroom apartments suitable for single people or couples, with ten two-bedroom apartments, suitable for families.

Plans for 591 student apartments and 20 affordable homes at a city centre’s largest development site have been unveiled. Following a series of public consultations, urban regeneration specialist Vita Group has submitted a planning application for the India Street regeneration site in central Glasgow. (Image: Vita Group)

Max Bielby, Vita Group chief operating officer, said: “Over the last six months we’ve been working with the local community, councillors and a broad spectrum of stakeholders to shape plans for 20 India Street, breathing new life into this brownfield site. Now we’re excited to submit our proposals and bring forward plans for affordable housing, student accommodation and new commercial opportunities at this important site.

“The development emphasises our commitment to Glasgow aims to help to alleviate some of the pressures felt across the city as a result of Glasgow’s growing population and lack of available housing types.”

Electricity and gas giant to pay £1.5m for overcharging customers

Energy giant ScottishPower is paying £1.5 million in refunds and compensation after it charged customers above the price cap during the height of the energy crisis.

While it described the error as a “serious matter, the regulator added that the redress package would have been “considerably higher” had ScottishPower not reported itself to the regulator. (Image: Getty Images)

Regulator Ofgem said today that ScottishPower Energy Retail Ltd had “agreed the redress package after the supplier confirmed that between 2015 and 2023, it mistakenly overcharged 1,699 direct debit customers a higher rate, which should only apply to those who pay by standard credit (on receipt of bill)”. Ofgem said, in weighing the redress package, it had “considered the additional strain and financial hardship” that ScottishPower’s error may have caused customers.

Scottish rocket launcher lands multi-million funding deal

Scottish space company Orbex has received £16.7 million from a group of six significant investors to further work on its rocket technology and construction of its launch facility in Sutherland.

The company employs 120 people at its main facility in Forres and a further 50 in Copenhagen, and now has two active patents in a number of European countries and the United States covering various parts of its rocket technology. (Image: Orbex)

The cash injection is an update to its £40.4m Series C funding round completed in October 2022 and takes the total funds raised by the business to £102m. The money will help Orbex ramp up the development of Prime, its 19-metre two-stage rocket designed to transport small satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO).

Borders group hails 'landmark' housing project

Scottish Borders Housing Association has joined forces with Cruden Homes to deliver its biggest-ever new-build project.

The new 5.57-acre development, which is designed by architects at Aitken Turnbull, will provide a mix of two, tree and four-bedroom homes and infrastructure such as roads, footpaths and a sustainable urban drainage system, while also providing access to “ample” open green space. (Image: Getty Images)

The “landmark development” will see the housebuilder construct 70 new affordable homes on the site of the former Howdenburn Primary School in Jedburgh. The homes were delivered after SBHA identified “significant housing demand” in the Borders town, with more than 350 applicants expressing a preference for living in the area. Analysis by the association meanwhile revealed a need for diverse housing options within the town.