No police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident in Glasgow city centre.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

The independence rally in Glasgow yesterday. Photo Gordon Terris/The Herald.

“He has been released and is due to appear in court at a later date.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A later statement by Police Scotland clarified: "We are aware of a video circulating online which shows a car being stopped close to the Believe in Scotland march in Glasgow on Saturday, 20 April, 2024...At this stage, officers assess there is nothing to indicate any direct link to the march."