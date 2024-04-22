Scottish biotechnology company Kynos Therapeutics has announced successful completion of the first tests in humans of its leading drug candidate to reduce tissue damage caused by inflammation.
The company, a spin-out from the University of Edinburgh, said its drug known as KNS366 was shown to be a "potent inhibitor" of the enzyme responsible for inflammation in medical conditions such as acute kidney injury and pancreatitis during a Phase I clinical trial during which healthy adults were given multiple doses over a seven-day period.
Phase I is the first step in testing a new treatment in humans, assessing the safety, side effects, and best dosage of a potential drug. This is followed by Phase II studies to determine the effectiveness of an experimental drug on a specific disease, and Phase III trials to determine whether the new drug is more effective than current treatments.
READ MORE: Edinburgh university life sciences spin-out wins £9m funding boost
Kynos co-founder and chief scientific officer Damian Mole said information from the study will help determine doses for future clinical studies in patients.
"To our knowledge, this is the first time a KMO inhibitor has been administered across multiple days resulting in sustained KMO inhibition in humans," he said. "We are therefore also able to generate information on the biological pathways impacted by this mechanism in humans, through an ongoing exploratory biomarker analysis as a valuable tool to inform further clinical development.”
The company’s pipeline of KMO inhibitors was originally co-developed through a collaboration between pharmaceutical giant GSK and the University of Edinburgh and is now exclusively licensed to Kynos. The business has financial backing from founding investor Epidarex Capital as well as IP Group and Scottish Enterprise, with additional non-dilutive funding from Innovate UK.
READ MORE: NexaBiome in £10m funding drive to tackle 'silent pandemic'
“The successful completion of this Phase I study is a significant milestone for Kynos and the results provide an excellent basis for further development of KNS366," chief executive Jonathan Savage said.
"The full analysis of the wealth of data from the study will generate invaluable information on this first-in-class mechanism to enable optimization of the further clinical development pathway. We appreciate the funding contribution from Innovate UK to conduct this important clinical trial.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here