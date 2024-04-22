Originally from Bangor in Northern Ireland but now based in Paisley, she is now involved with maxillofacial prosthetics, creating facial features and other things for people who have lost them due to cancer, trauma or a congenital condition.

She said: "Growing up I loved science and art.

"I really wanted to do science, and I was in two minds about which I should choose.

“My dad wanted me to do science too, but I chose art, and studied Fine Art for three years at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

"When I heard about maxillofacial prosthetics, I knew it was for me.

“It’s a job that lets me do something that improves someone’s life, for the rest of their life."

To get her training post, Danielle was one of the first students in Scotland to benefit from the Scientific Training Programme (STP) to study a Masters degree in Reconstructive Science and on graduating from Cardiff, Danielle did a Masters in Forensic Art and Patient Identification at Dundee University.

In order to pursue a career in maxillofacial prosthetics the next step was to obtain a degree in dental technology as it is an essential criteria for the job, and that meant studying with the University of Worcester while working in various dental laboratories in Birmingham.

Eventually she was able to apply for the job at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and, after a “bench test” – where she was able to show that she had what it took to do the job – she was successful.

Ms Adair says: "I’m halfway through my three-year Masters degree, and I love it.

"I love the patients and the people I work with.

“I need to spend a lot of time with patients so I get to build a real rapport with them. It’s hard to describe how satisfying it is to help them, just so they feel they can leave the house again, or see their kids or grandkids.

"Prosthetics is taking art to the next level. I’m sculpting and painting things that are completely unique, so it’s a wonderful challenge for me. We paint every eye ourselves and sculpt every ear and nose by hand.

“And every day is different. I work with people who have suffered cancer or trauma, really devastating illnesses or injuries, and I help them to rebuild their lives.

"This is hidden artwork and that’s just the way I like it. The better I do it, the fewer people will know it’s there. I want my work to be part of the people I help – to be truly invisible.

"I’m so happy I’ve found this career. But it’s almost like it’s not just for me. I would love nothing more than to say to a 16-year-old like me – someone not sure where art can take them beyond painting and sculpture – ‘this is what you can do. Never give up on what you really want’."

Her father, who had wanted her to study science, died of cancer last year at age 62.

Ms Adair says: "My dad was my cheerleader in everything I did and I’m glad he knew I got this post.

"He was so proud of me for chasing my dream and wanting to help others with my artistic abilities to get their lives back after what cancer or trauma took away from them."

Pauline Paul, Consultant Maxillofacial Prosthetist/Clinical Reconstructive Scientist (Lab Manager), said: “Danielle is the first Reconstructive Science Trainee we have had at the Maxillofacial Laboratory through the Scientific Training Programme thanks to funding from NES [NHS National Education for Scotland] and we are so lucky to have her.

“She is dedicated and has everything we need with an obvious flair for art and science, and an ability to make patients feel at ease during their appointments.

“Reconstructive science is only one of a wide range of careers and roles in Healthcare Sciences which all make a huge difference to patients’ lives.”