On April 21, 1934, the Daily Mail published what is now known as the ‘Surgeon’s Photograph’.

Just a year before that, there were a number of sightings reported that got the local public excited and attracted many more visitors to the Loch. One woman was with her husband passing through the Scottish Highlands, when they both claimed to have spotted a large unfamiliar creature pass in front of them and disappear into the nearby Loch Ness, while a motorcyclist made similar claims just weeks later.

A picture many believed to be a dog was captured by a man named Hugh Gray in 1933, but after the publication of the surgeons photograph many people believed it to be the first piece of evidence in the mythical creature’s existence.

Although the earliest sightings of “Nessie” date back to St Columba in the 6th century this picture went on to become iconic in the legend of the monster.

The Daily Mail report said the photo had been captured by a doctor named Robert Kenneth Wilson as it showed the famous long neck of Nessie emerging from the water.

However, in 1994, it was verified as a hoax after Christopher Spurling admitted his involvement in its production. Spurling was the stepson of Maramaduke Wetherell, a famed big-game hunter who had been hired in 1933 by the Daily Mail to find the Loch Ness Monster.

It might have been de-bunked, but the entire myth of Nessie has driven the local economy ever since. Reports have suggested that the number of visitors flocking to the area generate more than £40m to the local economy each year.

Still to this day, local businesses capitalise on Nessie. Coinciding with 90th anniversary of the ‘Surgeon’s Photograph’ Black Isle Brewery are releasing a new beer to celebrate the Loch Ness story.

The IPA, titled ‘Mr Loch Ness IPA’, is named after Willie Cameron, a leading figure in the development of tourism in the Loch Ness area.

The design on the can shows and illustration of Mr Loch Ness front and centre standing in front of the famous body of water.

Bosses behind the new drink say Willie was the clear choice to promote its production as it brings two local legends together.

Lawrie Wotherspoon, of the Black Isle Brewery, said: “There is no-one better placed to tell the Loch Ness story than Willie Cameron, known affectionately as “Mr Loch Ness” both within the Highlands and all over the globe.

“Willie has been at the forefront of promoting the Highlands’ wonderful history, hospitality, food and drink to thousands of visitors over the past three decades, through countless films, publications and talks.”

Willie Cameron, aka Mr Loch Ness, said: “It was both an honour and a privilege to have been asked by Lawrie at Black Isle Brewery if they could use my nom de plume of Mr Loch Ness for a new IPA which is both organic and gluten free and reflects the genuine taste of The Highlands.

“As I have been associated with tourism at Loch Ness for many years it is both a toast to this iconic area and a reflection on my contribution to my community It goes down very well with some good Highland cheeses.”