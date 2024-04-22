Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, May 8

Decisions, decisions. In a bumper month for gigs in Glasgow, Edinburgh and beyond how do you choose to spend your money?

Even if you’re not fussed or too late to take in the big ticket names such as Take That (three nights at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow), Olivia Rodrigo or Nicki Minaj (both also at the Hydro), or S Club or Status Quo, both scheduled to appear at Kelvingrove Bandstand in May, you may have to make tough choices.

Folk fans, for example, can you take in both the excellent Joseinne Clarke (Glad Cafe, Glasgow, May 11) and the haunting Burd Ellen (Glasgow, Edinburgh and Montrose, May 28-30)?

Eighties fans, can you decide between Blancmange (Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, May 17) and Alexander O’Neal’s farewell tour (Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, May 5)? And there's Dionne Warwick, too.

Whatever choices you make, though, the gig that should definitely be on your list is Baxter Dury’s appearance at the Queen’s Hall.

Proof that Nepo babies are not necessarily a bad idea, the son of Ian Dury has carved a distinctive, dark, thrilling musical career that has seen him increasingly emerge from his father’s huge shadow. With its spoken word narratives over funk and hip hop beats, last year’s brief but brilliant album I Thought I Was Better Than You was a high point for his dark, at times dolorous word play. Hopefully, he’ll also throw in a few of his trademark tai chi moves when he visits the capital.

Baxter Dury (Image: free)

Dionne Warwick

The Usher Hall, Edinburgh, May 7; Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, May 9

Dionne Warwick owned one of the great voices of the 20th century. Now 83, she is still going strong in the 21st. Cool and contained, Warwick always brought an emotional intelligence to her song interpretations, most notably when she was singing the songs of Hal David and Burt Bacharach. Here’s a chance to see her in action. There may not be many more, so seize the day.

Dionne Warwick (Image: free)

Kacey Musgraves

O2 Academy, Glasgow, May 9 & 10

With her support for LGBT community and her bong-flouting lyrics, Kacey Musgraves is definitely on the outlaw side of Nashville’s country music scene. But her pristine voice and cover star looks means she was always destined to be a breakout star and this year’s Deeper Well album is the sound of an artist made for the mainstream. As country goes from strength to strength, here's your chance to see one of its freshest stars in the flesh.

Kacey Musgraves (Image: free)

Elbow

OVO Hydro, Glasgow, May 11

The Manchester band return to Glasgow promoting their fine new album Audio Vertigo. As his chat with The Herald Magazine last month reminded us, front man Guy Garvey remains one of rock’s great storytellers and the same can be said of his band. I’ll be the one at the back shouting for Good Blood Mexico City off the new album.

Elbow (Image: free)

Lady Wray

Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, May 29

Wandering around Tesco in Redding the other night Lady Wray’s aching, gorgeous Piece of Me came over the instore sound system. If it’s made it to supermarkets then it’s time to acknowledge the track’s bona fides as one of the genuinely great modern-day soul anthems. A former protegee of Missy Elliott, Nicole Wray first emerged at the end of the 1990s. But, criminally, her voice and talent for retro-flavoured soul has taken far too long to really reach a wider audience. On the upside that gives you all a chance to catch her in the intimate surroundings of Saint Luke’s at the end of May.

Martin McAloon

FRETS, Strathaven, May 17, Tolbooth, Stirling, May 18

Chances are we’re not going to see Prefab Sprout tour any time soon, alas. So, this is a very acceptable substitute. The aforementioned Martin McAloon - the Sprouts bass player, Paddy’s brother and the only pop star I ever sold a book to in Dillons bookshop in Newcastle - headed out on tour last year. And though he told the audience at Mac Arts in Galashiels last autumn that he couldn’t sing or play guitar, the result was a thrilling take on the Prefab songbook. Now ahead of a support spot with Thomas Dolby later in the year, McAloon brings his own tribute show to his brother’s songs to Scotland for these two gigs. He’s also supporting Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on May 12.

Martin McAloon (Image: free)

Barry Adamson

King Tut’s, Glasgow, May 31

Former Magazine and Bad Seeds bass player and soundtrack composer for David Lynch and Danny Boyle, Barry Adamson has a new album, Cut to Black, out on May 17. If the tasters are anything to go by, it will be a swaggering, full-fat thrill. Much like its creator. That’s reason enough to catch him live when he plays King Tut’s at the end of May. The fact that the wonderful singer-songwriter Nadine Khouri is supporting him is an added bonus.

Siobhan Wilson

Glad Cafe, Glasgow, May 24

The art of the song is very much alive this month. John Douglas, Trashcan Sinatra and now a solo artist in his own right, plays Stirling on May 1 and Glasgow on May 2. The dream team of Kathryn Williams and Withered Hand are also on the road supporting their new album Willson Williams. They’ll be in Mono, Glasgow on May 1 and Summerhall, Edinburgh on May 4. And the sibling harmonies of The Staves will be on display in Edinburgh at the Assembly Halls on May 25.

But can we point you in the direction of Siobhan Wilson who is playing the Glad Cafe in support of her new project FLOWERCORE Vol 1? Wilson is a Herald Magazine favourite, a totally unique singer-songwriter, the limpid beauty of whose music belies the strength and determination of its creator. Oh, and she’s great live.

Siobhan Wilson (Image: free)

Camera Obscura

Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, May 11

Just to be clear, chances are you’re not going to get a ticket for this if you haven’t already. But 2024 may offer no more pleasurable surprise than the return of Camera Obscura. Apart from a few gigs for charity and an appearance at Belle & Sebastian’s Boaty Weekender in 2019, the band has been on hiatus for the last decade following the death of keyboard player Carey Lander from osteosarcoma. But May sees a new album, Look to the East, Look to the West, and a tour of the UK and the US, as well as the promise of festival appearances in the summer. Welcome back.

RSNO

Video Games Music in Concert, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, May 31

And finally right at the end of the month, a night out for gamers. The Royal Scottish National Orchestra - conducted by Eimear Noone and accompanied by RSNO Youth Chorus & Changed Voices - offer up a selection of music drawn from such games as Civilisation VI, World of Warcraft, Donkey Kong and Final Fantasy (and more). They then do it all again at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on June 1.