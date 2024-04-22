The trailer, which was released today, shows the comedian portraying a barman speaking to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as he plucks up the courage to tell him to ‘Get the f*** out of my bar’.

Hemphill’s character says to Wolverine: “I told you, you’re not welcome here, you’re not welcome anywhere. Now get the f*** out of my bar.”

The 54-year-old Scottish Canadian actor has also just released a new comedy sitcom called Dinosaur which is on BBC3 on Tuesday nights.

He only features in the first 10 seconds of the trailer, so it is still unknown if his part is a significant one.

The first Deadpool which was released in 2016 broke the record for highest grossing r-rated film earning £783m world-wide before being beaten by 2019’s Joker starring Joaquim Phoenix which amassed over £1b. Deadpool 2 then went on to make £785m, meaning Deadpool and Wolverine is expected to do well at the box office.

Ryan Reynolds, who also hails from Canada, teased the new trailer last night before its release. With Jackman, Reynolds will be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time in the R-rated blockbuster.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024. Shawn Levy is the film director, with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy credited as co-writers.