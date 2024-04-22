While she will still appear, her appearance has been postponed until a later date which has yet to be announced.

A statement said: "Nicola Sturgeon’s appearance in front of the Scottish Affairs Committee, originally planned for Monday 29 April, has been postponed due to a change in witness availability.

"Ms Sturgeon has committed to give evidence to the Committee as part of the inquiry entitled Intergovernmental relations: 25 years since the Scotland Act 1998.

"A new date for the session will be announced in due course."

Former First Minister Alex Salmond, Baroness Liddell, a former secretary of state for Scotland, and Douglas Alexander are among those who have previously given evidence to the inquiry.