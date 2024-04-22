Nicola Sturgeon's appearance before the Scottish Affairs Committee has been postponed due to "a change in witness availability".

The former First Minister was due to appear before an inquiry into relationships between the devolved governments since the passing of the Scotland Act on April 29.

While she will still appear, her appearance has been postponed until a later date which has yet to be announced.

A statement said: "Nicola Sturgeon’s appearance in front of the Scottish Affairs Committee, originally planned for Monday 29 April, has been postponed due to a change in witness availability. 

"Ms Sturgeon has committed to give evidence to the Committee as part of the inquiry entitled Intergovernmental relations: 25 years since the Scotland Act 1998. 

"A new date for the session will be announced in due course."

Former First Minister Alex Salmond, Baroness Liddell, a former secretary of state for Scotland, and Douglas Alexander are among those who have previously given evidence to the inquiry.