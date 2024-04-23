Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inveraray emerged victorious in the “Best Country Hotel” category in this year’s Prestige Scottish Hotel Awards.

The success of the hotel, which is part of Crerar Hotels Group, follows sister hotel Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa’s success in winning this category in the previous two years.

Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa is led by general manager Niall O’Shaughnessy, who joined in January last year.

Crerar noted it invested £765,000 in the hotel’s spa and leisure facilities in 2022, part of a company-wide multi-million-pound investment, launching the luxury Shore Spa.

The hotel group said: “Scotland’s Prestige awards was created to showcase and reward outstanding service within the hotel industry with all winners voted by the public – making the hotel’s win even more special.

“Not only ideal for a tranquil spa break, but Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa is also the perfect accommodation to explore Scotland’s west coast with luxurious rooms and suites, not to mention the AA-Rosette-awarded Cladach Mòr Bistro, popular with guests and locals alike.”

Mr O’Shaughnessy said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted and win the title of Best Country Hotel at the Prestige awards this year.

“I took on the role of general manager at the start of last year and I am thrilled to lead this fantastic team, who continue to inspire me every day. This is an award which is a real testament to the authentic Scottish hospitality we offer to all our guests.”

He added: “It’s even more special that the award is voted for by the public. This assures us that our guests have had an exceptional time when visiting, whether this is for a rejuvenating spa retreat or a coastal getaway with loved ones or both.”