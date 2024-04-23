Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa is led by general manager Niall O’Shaughnessy, who joined in January last year.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A truly terrifying Tory proposition

Crerar noted it invested £765,000 in the hotel’s spa and leisure facilities in 2022, part of a company-wide multi-million-pound investment, launching the luxury Shore Spa.

The hotel group said: “Scotland’s Prestige awards was created to showcase and reward outstanding service within the hotel industry with all winners voted by the public – making the hotel’s win even more special.

READ MORE: 'We're so sorry' - energy firm boss apologises for overcharging mistake

“Not only ideal for a tranquil spa break, but Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa is also the perfect accommodation to explore Scotland’s west coast with luxurious rooms and suites, not to mention the AA-Rosette-awarded Cladach Mòr Bistro, popular with guests and locals alike.”

Mr O’Shaughnessy said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted and win the title of Best Country Hotel at the Prestige awards this year.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This may stick in craw of those who would do Scotland down

“I took on the role of general manager at the start of last year and I am thrilled to lead this fantastic team, who continue to inspire me every day. This is an award which is a real testament to the authentic Scottish hospitality we offer to all our guests.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Major global fashion brand’s arrival huge boost for Scottish city

He added: “It’s even more special that the award is voted for by the public. This assures us that our guests have had an exceptional time when visiting, whether this is for a rejuvenating spa retreat or a coastal getaway with loved ones or both.”