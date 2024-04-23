A special Bible to mark the 25th anniversary of devolution is being presented to the Scottish Parliament.
The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, will hand over the holy book to Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone during a visit on Tuesday.
On its front cover it features the words “wisdom, justice, compassion and integrity” – the same words that are engraved on the mace that was presented to the Scottish Parliament by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
On her visit to Holyrood, the Moderator will be joined by Elaine Duncan, chief executive officer of the Scottish Bible Society, which has provided the special gift.
READ MORE: New Scotch distillery in famous whisky region claims 180-year-plus 'first'
When originally established, the Scottish Parliament met in the General Assembly Hall of the Church of Scotland – with MSPs conducting their business there from 1999 until the new Holyrood building opened in 2004.
As Holyrood approaches is 25th anniversary – the first meeting of the Parliament was on May 12 1999 – the Moderator is due to meet party leaders over the course of this week.
She will use these discussions to raise a range of issues, including poverty and deprivation, climate change, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, assisted dying, ending conversion practices and the treatment of asylum seekers.
Mrs Foster-Fulton: “As part of my moderatorial visit to the Scottish Parliament in the 25th year since devolution, I am giving to the Parliament a copy of the Bible.
“It holds truths and wisdom that shine light on righteousness, holiness, mercy and just government.”
She added that the book invited MSPs into a “lifelong dialogue about how to make real the values etched into the parliamentary mace – wisdom, justice, compassion, integrity”.
Th religious leader added her time at Holyrood was “also a chance for deep conversations with a range of politicians representing different political groups and ideas”.
She stated: “This is a chance for me, as Moderator, to represent the concerns and hopes of the wider Church, and to offer the prayers and good wishes of the Church of Scotland to those elected to public service.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here