A Scots airport has welcomed the arrival of the new dedicated Baby Room to help parents travelling with infants and young children.
Situated in Glasgow Airport’s Central Pier next to Gate 16, the bespoke room will offer a quiet space for parents and includes bottle warmers, changing stations, comfortable seating and a large TV showing children’s channels.
Mum-of-three Tracey McCartney, Glasgow Airport’s Terminal Operations Manager, said: “I know from personal experience that going anywhere with an infant or small child can be challenging and that’s particularly true if you are travelling for a flight.
“The team here works incredibly hard to ensure all our passengers enjoy a safe and pleasant experience when travelling through the terminal and we wanted to create a Baby Room that would give parents a quiet space to help support them on their journey.
“We worked with the team from the Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure the Baby Room met all current guidance and are incredibly proud of the end result. I hope the new facility will make things that little bit easier for parents travelling with their little ones.”
READ MORE: Scottish Borders distillery secures £35m funding boost
To add to the Baby Room’s welcoming ambience, its walls showcase artwork generously contributed by three local schools - Dargavel Primary in Bishopton, St Charles Primary in Paisley and Newark Primary in Port Glasgow.
Renfrewshire North and West MSP Natalie Don was invited to the airport to officially open the Baby Room. She said. “I was delighted to open Glasgow Airport’s new Baby Room, and to hear about the progress to create safe and inclusive environments for families.
“It is clear that a lot of consideration has went into the design of the Baby Room, ensuring that all of the necessities that parents may need access to when travelling, such as bottle warmers and televisions to keep children entertained, are available free of charge.
“Following the Airport joining the Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland scheme, I am also very pleased to see the introduction of a separate room for any mothers who may want to breastfeed their children in a private, quiet space.
“As a Mum of two young children myself, I know how daunting long journeys with kids can be. I am sure that the Baby Room will be a great support to families and I commend Glasgow Airport for taking these steps to create a truly inclusive environment for all their passengers.”
To find out more about the Baby Room and other support for families travelling through Glasgow Airport website.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here