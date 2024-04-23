Mum-of-three Tracey McCartney, Glasgow Airport’s Terminal Operations Manager, said: “I know from personal experience that going anywhere with an infant or small child can be challenging and that’s particularly true if you are travelling for a flight.

“The team here works incredibly hard to ensure all our passengers enjoy a safe and pleasant experience when travelling through the terminal and we wanted to create a Baby Room that would give parents a quiet space to help support them on their journey.

“We worked with the team from the Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure the Baby Room met all current guidance and are incredibly proud of the end result. I hope the new facility will make things that little bit easier for parents travelling with their little ones.”

To add to the Baby Room’s welcoming ambience, its walls showcase artwork generously contributed by three local schools - Dargavel Primary in Bishopton, St Charles Primary in Paisley and Newark Primary in Port Glasgow.

Renfrewshire North and West MSP Natalie Don was invited to the airport to officially open the Baby Room. She said. “I was delighted to open Glasgow Airport’s new Baby Room, and to hear about the progress to create safe and inclusive environments for families.

“It is clear that a lot of consideration has went into the design of the Baby Room, ensuring that all of the necessities that parents may need access to when travelling, such as bottle warmers and televisions to keep children entertained, are available free of charge.

“Following the Airport joining the Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland scheme, I am also very pleased to see the introduction of a separate room for any mothers who may want to breastfeed their children in a private, quiet space.

“As a Mum of two young children myself, I know how daunting long journeys with kids can be. I am sure that the Baby Room will be a great support to families and I commend Glasgow Airport for taking these steps to create a truly inclusive environment for all their passengers.”

