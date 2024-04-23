Shetland is to get its first whisky distillery in a venture that has been over ten years in the making.
Lerwick Distillery will open its doors later this year with plans for customer tours as part of the business offering.
The concept that began more than a decade ago between friends Martin Watt and Calum Miller is now nearing completion. They found a site for the distillery in 2022 and have since been planning the build and eventual opening.
It comes after the business owners accessed specialist advice from Scottish Government-backed Business Gateway.
As well as Mr Watt and Mr Miller, who have established backgrounds in chartered accountancy and architecture, Lerwick Distillery also has Caroline MacIntyre and Ian Millar on board as sales director and master distiller respectively.
Ms MacIntyre has extensive experience in hospitality and sales, while Mr Miller has worked in the whisky industry for over 50 years and has worked with a number of major whisky brands, including almost 25 years at William Grant & Sons.
The firm said: “Scottish law dictates that a spirit cannot legally be called a whisky until it has matured for at least three years and one day, and the distillery plans to bottle a ‘new make’ spirit to cover operational costs for the first few years. This product will be called Haad Still – a traditional Shetland phrase for ‘hold on’, encouraging people to wait for the whisky to mature.
“In time, the distillery will also offer tours to customers, with tourists being a particular target market.”
Having secured the site in 2022, the team accessed business advice from Business Gateway after a recommendation from Shetland Islands Council, and met Business Gateway adviser, Diana Abernethy. Ms Abernethy provided one-to-one support to the team in advance of distilling, helped raise their profile and signposted them to avenues to access vital funding.
The business accessed a start-up grant from Shetland Islands Council, which contributed to photography costs for use on social media. The social media and imagery directly helped raise share capital towards the opening of the distillery.
The firm’s initial funding target was to raise £1m, but they far exceeded this, and have been able to secure premises that are four times the original size they had planned.
“The support that we received from Business Gateway has been excellent,” said Mr Watt said. “Diana was able to point out things that we had missed in our business plan, and gave us access to great contacts to help us develop.”
“If it hadn’t been for the funding Business Gateway signposted us to, we would not have raised enough share capital to be able to expand the business so quickly. The £4,000 funding resulted in an extra £682,000 share capital investment that really wasn't expected. We truly couldn’t have done this without Business Gateway.”
Ms Abernethy, Business Gateway adviser said: “Shetland is the last area of the UK without a distillery, so to be able to help Martin and Callum reach the goal of being the first distillery on the island has been fantastic. It’s an exciting brand and journey they’re embarking on and will give such a boost to tourism in the area and the local economy.”
Popular Paisley Pie shop announces expansion plans for restaurant
It has been making a name for itself for the last year, and now a popular wholesale bakers in Paisley has announced plans to expand.
If you're from the area, you have no doubt heard of the Paisley Pie Co, located on Bridge Street. It's a very small shop, but big in reputation often selling out or queued out the door. The wholesale bakery and makeshift coffee shop has built its reputation by creating pies with nearly every filling imaginable. From Mini Chicken Tikka pies, and Big Mac pies, to classic steak and sausage pies topped with buttery mash, the Paisley Pie Co has created a hype around their product which is now allowing them to branch out.
New hostel to launch in historic building on famous Scottish city centre street
A new 225-bed hostel is to open on a historic street in the Scottish capital in June.
Safestay, the owner and operator of the international brand of hostels, told The Herald its new premises in Edinburgh "demonstrates an ongoing commitment" to expanding its portfolio across the UK. "Set to open in June 2024, Edinburgh Cowgate will be housed in a beautiful and spacious Grade A listed building, situated on one of the oldest thoroughfares in the Scottish capital," Safestay said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here