Additional specialist suites to help children and vulnerable adults give evidence in serious criminal trials are being established following £2 million of investment.
The Evidence by Commissioner (EBC) facilities allow vulnerable witnesses to give evidence away from the courtroom which can help reduce the risk of retraumatisation.
Justice Secretary Angela Constance announced plans for two new suites which will cover the north and south Strathclyde sheriffdoms, as well as Dumfries and Galloway.
It adds to the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service’s (SCTS) four existing suites located in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.
It means there will be countrywide access by April 2026, include a Dundee facility opening this summer.
On a visit to Victim Support Scotland’s remote evidence suite in Glasgow, Ms Constance said: “This significant investment in our court estate means that children and those who have been victims of some of the most traumatic crimes are supposed to give their best evidence as early as possible in the process, and in advance of trial.
“Vulnerable witnesses across the country will have access to specialist, modern and purpose-built suites to pre-record their evidence, helping to reduce the risk of retraumatisation.
“This, and other support available, will help victims and witnesses to start on the path to recovery at the earliest possible stage.
“Putting victims and witnesses at the heart of the justice system is part of our vision for justice. The EBC suites, along with landmark reforms proposed in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill, which Parliament is considering at stage one this week, will build a trauma-informed justice system that victims and witnesses can have confidence in.”
The total investment for the scheme is now more than £4 million and the Scottish Government said hundreds of children and vulnerable adult witnesses have already benefited from the suites.
An additional £500,000 will also be provided to Victim Support Scotland as they develop access to their remote evidence suites in Edinburgh.
