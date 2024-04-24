The four-star Meldrum House, which had been privately owned by Aberdeenshire businessmen Bob Edwards and Terry and David Buchan, is based in a 13th century manor set in 250 acres of countryside. With 51 bedrooms, the hotel has won a string of awards, including best hotel at VisitScotland’s Scottish Thistle Awards.

Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels, said: “The acquisition of Meldrum House Country Hotel represents an opportunity to continue to diversify the Apex Hotels portfolio, giving our guests even more choice of a city or more relaxed rural option.

“This is an exciting time for Apex, and after getting to know the team at Meldrum House it was clear they share the same vision and ambitions we have at Apex Hotels. Meldrum House will be one of our flagship hotels and we are delighted to be the next custodians of this historic property.”

Bob Edwards said: “After 31 years of owning Meldrum House with David and Terry Buchan, it is the perfect time to hand over the reins for a new chapter, where the hotel and estate will become part of Apex Hotel’s expanding portfolio. As a family-owned and run business, we are delighted that Apex have the same family-values and passion for hospitality, and we wish them best for the next 30 years of Meldrum.”

Jordan Charles will continue to lead the team at Meldrum House further to the deal. He said: “This is a great opportunity for our team to join the Apex Hotels group, and I look forward to helping them drive the business forward.”

Apex said the Meldrum acquisition, which takes its portfolio to 10 hotels, forms part of its strategy to diversify into rural areas. Its expansion plans are supported by a £60 million refinancing package from Barclays.

Earlie this month, Apex announced that it had invested £2.9m to revamp its Grassmarket hotel in Edinburgh. The independent company said it has refurbished 122 bedrooms and corridors and added a further three rooms following the conversion of a former meeting space.