A project asking people to count squashed bugs on their car number plates suggests flying insects have declined by more than 75% in Scotland over the past two decades.
The citizen science survey led by Kent Wildlife Trust and Buglife showed a 78% decline in "bug splats" on number plates across the UK since 2004.
The conservationists warned the dramatic falls in flying insects were a "red flag" for the state of nature in the UK which should not be ignored.
The Bugs Matter survey is based on the windscreen phenomenon - anecdotal evidence from drivers that they collect fewer moths, flies, aphids, bees and flying beetles on their windscreens than they did in the past.
The conservation groups said insects pollinate crops, provide natural pest control, decompose waste, recycle nutrients and underpin food chains, and without them Earth's ecological systems would collapse.
But they are in decline due to loss and damage of habitats, climate change, pollution and pesticide use - with growing evidence these have caused significant drops in insect numbers in the UK and worldwide, the conservationists warned.
The now-annual survey asks members of the public to record the number of flying insects squashed on their number plate, and compares it with data from an RSPB analysis in 2004 which used the same methods.
Read More:
-
'Hugely exciting': Delight as elusive corncrakes return to seasonal home in Scotland
-
'Half of trees' dead at Brewdog forest triggers calls for rehaul of ScotGov grants
-
Strange, 'globally rare' truffle found in Scotland creates rewilding dilemma
Since the original survey in 2004, records from nearly 26,500 journeys across the UK have been analysed.
To take part in the scheme, drivers cleaned their number plate before making an essential journey, recorded the route on their mobile phone, and afterwards counted the insects squashed on it using a "splatometer grid" supplied as part of the survey.
They then submitted a photo and count details via the Bugs Matter app and the data was converted into "splats per mile" to make it comparable between journeys.
Some 6,637 journeys were made in 2023, and the results showed England had the sharpest fall of 83% between 2004 and 2023, with the highest drop recorded in London, where there was a 91% reduction.
Wales saw a 79% decrease and Scotland a 76% drop over the same period, while Northern Ireland - which has limited data - saw a 54% decline between 2021 and 2023, the results revealed.
Dr Lawrence Ball, from Kent Wildlife Trust, said: "These results are extremely concerning, particularly if insect splats serve as an accurate measure of insect populations.
"This is a red flag for the state of nature in the UK that shouldn't be ignored.
"A decrease in the number of insects sampled of more than 75% in less than two decades is really alarming, and we're seeing fewer insects being sampled every year."
Andrew Whitehouse, from Buglife, said: "The latest Bugs Matter data suggests that the abundance of flying insects in our countryside has dramatically fallen.
"The consequences are potentially far-reaching, not only impacting the health of the natural world, but affecting so many of the free services that nature provides for us."
He said the findings were similar to studies which had documented declines in insect numbers around the world.
Mr Whitehouse added: "Human activities continue to have a huge impact on nature - habitat loss and damage, pesticide use, pollution, and climate change all contribute to the decline in insects.
"Society must heed the warning signs of ecological collapse, and take urgent action to restore nature."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here