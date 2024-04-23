The dog ran out of the gate, with Sandy chasing it out while his sister went to inform their grandparents. He has not been seen since.

Some have speculated that the followed the dog to the nearby River Annick and drowned, while his family believe he was abducted.

Read More:

World's End killer Angus Sinclair said in a letter to a fellow inmate in 2007 that he expected to be charged with the murder of the missing child, as well as Patricia Black who was last seen boarding a bus to Salcoats from Irvine in 1976.

Close to 50 years after the disappearance of Sandy Davidson, his sister has released a new appeal to find out what happened to him.

Donna has released a statement through Police Scotland: “I don’t have any memories of Sandy as I was too young but I still think about him all the time. It is the not knowing that gets to you.

“I am asking anyone who knows what might have happened to Sandy to get in touch with the police. Someone, somewhere knows something.

“It is almost 50 years and sometimes I feel a lot of anger and not a lot of hope. If we, as a family, can just get some answers it would help us come to terms with losing him, even though we know in our hearts that Sandy is unlikely to be alive.

“Please, if you know anything, no matter how small it might be, call the police, let them know. It could make all the difference even after all this time.”

Detective Inspector Ewan Bell said: “Our thoughts are with Sandy’s family. They deserve answers and despite the passage of time our enquiries remain open.

“I too urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to Sandy to get in touch. New information will be assessed by officers.

“If you can help then please call Police Scotland on 101.”