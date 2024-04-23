Andrew Neil has said media regulator Ofcom needs to “grow a backbone and quick” over the issue of politicians hosting TV programmes.
The Spectator chairman, who was founding chairman of GB News and a presenter on the channel before his resignation shortly after the launch, told peers he would never have allowed politicians to present political programmes or interview each other.
Giving evidence to the Lords Communications and Digital Committee’s inquiry into the future of news, he reflected on his eight-night stint on air with the channel, saying it “felt like eight years at the time”.
Neil quit the channel after differences over the direction in which it was heading, saying he felt he was in a “minority of one” about its future.
Questioned about the issue of due impartiality, Neil told peers: “I’m surprised at how tolerant Ofcom has been of GB News.
“It may be because the rest of the broadcast universe is on the centre, centre-left so it gave GB news a bit more leeway to settle down.
“I am surprised that any regulator would allow politicians sitting in the Houses of Parliament to present political TV programmes.
“If I had stayed as chairman it would not have happened because I would not have had any politician present a TV show in the first place, and I would certainly never have allowed politicians to interview politicians from the same party.
“I just find that incredible and I think on these areas Ofcom needs to find a backbone and quick.”
Last month, episodes of GB News programmes presented by Conservative MPs were found to have broken broadcasting rules by them acting as newsreaders.
Ofcom’s probe involved shows that were presented by former House of Commons leader Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as minister without portfolio Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies, and the channel was warned about potential sanctions if there are further breaches.
Married couple Ms McVey and Mr Davies are no longer part of the GB News line-up.
Read More:
-
Ofcom expresses 'significant concerns' over GB News as Neil Oliver show moved online
-
GB News host Neil Oliver resigns as fellow of prestigious Royal Society of Edinburgh
-
GB News 'put on notice' after Tory MP hosts break impartiality rules
Asked how GB News would have been different if his views had been listened to, Neil said: “It would have been different in two ways: the production values would have been very different, it wouldn’t have looked like it was coming from a nuclear bunker of the president of North Korea.
“It would have been modern, high-quality production values.
“It would have merely tried to change the focus of a hinterland from which you covered stories; it was not an attempt to bring a Fox News to Britain – I think that would be bad for Britain and I don’t think there is a market for it.”
A spokeswoman for GB News said: “GB News does not comment on former staff.”
An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We don’t recognise this characterisation of our approach, given we’ve found GB News in breach of our rules 11 times.
“We’ll shortly publish new research into what viewers and listeners think about politicians presenting programmes.”
In June 2023, Ofcom announced that it is carrying out “audience research regarding politicians presenting programmes” via a research agency.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here