The King’s foundation has announced that school groups in Scotland can now apply for one of four places on the next edition of its award-winning Food for the Future education programme.

Pupils in 3rd year will have the opportunity to learn more about food waste and its impact on the environment.

The aim of the campaign is to provide pupils with the tools to make sustainable choices in their homes and schools.

Events will take place in Ayrshire’s Dumfries House, with eleven schools across Scotland having already participated in previous editions of the programme.

Catriona Donaldson, Horticulture and Sustainable Food Systems Curriculum Manager for The King’s Foundation, said: “We are so excited to be launching the fourth edition of our flagship Food For The Future programme, which begins in September 2024. Reducing food waste is key to mitigating climate change and those who participate in the programme will be given the opportunity to make tangible links to the UN sustainability goals.

"Pupils can look forward to fascinating industry visits, and hands-on workshops here at Dumfries House which explore how the food system works, how it impacts the environment and how to better champion sustainable practices.

“Places on the programme are completely free, and we would encourage applications from school groups from across Scotland who have a keen interest in helping to combat food waste.”

The programme will run from September 2024 to early Spring 2025, and the deadline for applications closes at 5pm on Friday 17 May.

TV personality and chef Jamie Oliver said: “Understanding where food comes from, how it’s grown and the impact it has on communities and the planet is so vital in helping us better understand how the food choices we make can have a positive impact on the planet.

“Combining food education and sustainability is really unique to this programme, and I have developed a series of recipes, tips and hacks to show the kids taking part how to make their food go further so they can limit food waste at home – which is not only good for the planet but it’s good for the wallet too.”

Jimmy Doherty added: “Tackling food waste has never been more important than it is right now, which is why I’m proud to be collaborating with The King's Foundation and Jamie Oliver on this very exciting education project.

"We all have a part to play in reducing food waste – whether that be through individuals making more informed choices, supermarkets choosing to stock food with a longer shelf life or demonstrating good modelling in terms of sustainable farming and growing practices through programmes like Food For The Future.”

If teachers are interested in signing up for the programme, they’re being asked to email dh.education@kings-foundation.org