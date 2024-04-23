A light aircraft with two people on board has crashed near to Glasgow Prestwick Airport.
The small plane with two people on board went down in Ayrshire on Tuesday afternoon, with emergency services in attendance.
The Herald understands the aircraft in question was a Piper Cherokee Archer II, owned by the Scottish Airways Flyers (SAF), a group of approximately 25 pilots.
It's understood the tower lost contact with the aircraft at around 16.00, with the crash reported to emergency services around 10 minutes later.
The incident happened near to Monkton, with the A719 closed at the B739 closed and the public urged to avoid the area.
The condition of the two people on the aircraft is not known at this time, but it's believed both were taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Tuesday, 23 April, 24 we received a report that a small aircraft with two people onboard had crashed in Monkton.
“Police and Ambulance are in attendance.”
The club's website describes the plane as "a real go places touring aircraft for 4 people and has been as far afield as Bergen in Norway, Texel in Holland and more recently Majorca".
SAF membership can be purchased for £4000 - £4500 per year, with a current flying rate of £135 per hour and an annual charge of £750 to cover fixed costs such as insurance and maintenance.
