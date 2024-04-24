The new care home will provide around 80 full-time-equivalent jobs in a variety of roles, including nurses, care assistants, services team members, administrators, and managers. Recruitment will start next month.

Meallmore said: “Kelvinside Manor will provide facilities that offers personalised nursing care and support for 48 elderly people, including those with dementia and its related conditions. “With an extensive interior refurbishment under way, residents can expect a modern, luxurious living experience where they feel at home and part of the community.”

It added: “The newly renovated care home will feature a range of amenities including a café, hair and nail salon, private gardens, dayrooms, and balconies; all designed to enhance the living experience of its residents.”

The opening of Kelvinside Manor later this year will represent a £9m investment, Meallmore noted.

Regional director Carol-Anne Foote said: “I am really looking forward to welcoming residents to Kelvinside Manor. This modern, luxury home will provide a safe, and comfortable environment for residents.

“Our experience from managing seven other homes in this region of Scotland means we are equipped with knowledge of the community, and will look to continue building strong connections with local members of the public and community groups.”

Property director Michael Gillespie said: “Kelvinside Manor will be a brilliant addition to our care homes here in the west of Scotland. This modern, luxury home will be finished to the highest standards and is designed for ease of living with ageing and related health conditions. We will provide tailored plans to meet care, hospitality, and social needs with onsite support of a 24-hour nursing team.”