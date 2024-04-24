A beloved Scottish fashion chain that collapsed into administration 16 months ago is to return to the high street store under a new owner.
Peterburgh-based AK Retail Holdings, which acquired the brand in May, said it will be opening the first store next month.
The Yours Clothing owner said the outlet would be in the same location as the closed store in Newton Mearns and added the move comes as it "looks ahead to further store openings in the future".
AK Retail said the opening marked “a pivotal moment in the brand’s journey to rejoining the high street once again”.
It said in a statement: “Cherishing the Scottish roots of M&Co, the new store will be opening on Friday, May 3, where a previous store was located before going into administration.
“Symbolising the brand’s commitment to restoring in-store shopping, this opening promises an inviting modern space where customers can discover the latest arrivals and shop their favourite M&Co clothing.”
Sandra McPherson, who had been at M&Co 31 years and is head of retail, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our loyal customers in-store.
“This expansion symbolises our commitment to bringing stores back to the high street and connecting with customers. I look forward to personally welcoming customers back on the opening day.”
Alongside an enhanced website "improving customer shopping experiences with new product ranges, a new app was launched and the M&Co Club loyalty scheme will return early May".
Andrew Killingsworth, chief executive of M&Co, said: “The opening of our Newton Mearns store embodies our commitment to both the Scottish heritage of the brand and investment of our valued customers.
“We know how valued in-store shopping is, and we hope this store brings excitement for future store openings.”
The company said: “As M&Co embraces its Scottish roots and looks ahead to further store openings in the future, the Newton Mearns store is an exciting testament to the brand’s legacy and dedication to customers.”
