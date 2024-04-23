Tributes have been paid to Scottish 'ceilidh king' Fergie MacDonald following his death a day before he would have turned 87.
Glasgow-born but brought up in Moidart, the renowned button key accordionist is considered to have popularised the West Highland style of traditional Scottish dance music.
He had been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer since 2021.
Born Ferguson MacDonald he was descended from a direct line of Moidart MacDonald Clanranalds with the 1745 Jacobite rising, the Highland Clearances and Culloden in the genetic mix.
An indigenous Gael, he began playing music at the age of 14 when he got his first accordion.
He joined his first band in 1953, making his first television appearance in 1964 before going on to record 50 albums.
The song Loch Maree Islands, written by Kenneth Mackenzie, topped the Scottish Singles Chart in 1966 and became his signature tune.
Decades later his song The Shinty Referee was an international hit and reached the top of the iTunes World Music Charts, overtaking Rhianna.
He spoke of his disappointment that Ceilidh Music had never received the same recognition as other genres of Scottish music.
He was made an MBE in the- 2021 New Year Honours List.
One of his last appearances was in 2022, as a guest at the Hoolie in the Hydro in Glasgow, organised by traditional musician and BBC Take the Floor host Gary Innes.
Paying tribute Mr Innes said: "He truly was a one-off. Musically, he transcended generations and always brought people together.
"His music has been celebrated all over the world."
