A popular pub and restaurant in a sought-after city location has been brought to market for sale.
Smith and Clough Business Associates said the substantial licensed premises' surrounding area is "desirable and densely populated".
The Bungo Bar and Kitchen in Strathbungo in the south side of Glasgow is described as a well-established neighbourhood opportunity in an area that has been named one of the best places to live in the UK.
“Our clients established The Bungo in December 2011 and were one of the frontrunners in making the Strathbungo eating and drinking scene the vibrant circuit that it is today,” the agent said.
“The business is obviously well established in the area and is something of a local institution, with a loyal and regular clientele with a good mix of custom including young professionals, students and families as well as tourists and visitors to Queens Park and the surrounding amenities.
“The Bungo enjoys an excellent reputation for its quality food and service, all served in a relaxed environment with a real neighbourhood spirit, serving up a variety of contemporary menus including brunch, small plates, a la carte, as well as catering for vegans and gluten free.”
The agent added: “The Bungo is also extremely popular with people just having a drink, with an extensive drink’s menu featuring beers, wines, cocktails, spirits and soft drinks, as well as for people just wanting to grab a coffee or have a business meeting.
“The Bungo is a real hub of the community and plays host to a weekly pub quiz as well as hosting a variety of events in the basement function/event space including regular themed food & drink nights, comedy nights, improv nights, chess nights, and still life painting classes. The basement is also popular for function hire for events such as birthdays, christenings and funerals.”
It covers 4,663 square feet with a ground floor with 150 covers and function and event space for 100 in the basement.
Smith and Clough said the Bungo Bar and Kitchen is on the market at offers over £1.1 million.
