Police said the two officers in the vehicle were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

The Volkswagen Golf was later found abandoned nearby.

READ MORE: Paisley pensioner killed in mobility scooter crash named

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage of the Volkswagen Golf to contact them as investigations continue.

Princes Street, Perth (Image: Google)

Inspector Michelle Burns from Road Policing said: “We understand that the Volkswagen Golf was seen driving erratically in various areas in Perth on Tuesday and are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

“We would particularly like to hear from any motorists with dash-cam footage of the vehicle from April 23.”

READ MORE: Man arrested following alleged Muirhouse Parkway hit and run crash

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2004 of Tuesday April 23 2024.

Princes Street, between Canal Street and Victoria Street were closed for investigations following the incident.