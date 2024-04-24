This is also the first time in its history that the respected amateur choir, whose members range in age from 18 to 80-plus, has a female chairperson at the helm.

Sarah Strachan, who took up the position last year, explains: “I am really honoured to be the first woman to chair the choir.

“I joined when I moved to Scotland 20 years ago, really as a way to meet people, and I love it. We have come so far, especially in terms of the standard of singing, which has consistently improved, particularly over the last five years. Moving our base to Glasgow’s west end has made a huge difference, too, and it is wonderful to have the support of Rathbones.”

Adam Drummond, regional director of Rathbones, says the investment and wealth management firm is excited to lend its support to the concert.“Rathbones is delighted to sponsor this wonderful event, and to support the Bearsden Choir, which is such a positive part of the community of Bearsden and the local area,” he adds.

To conclude the 55th season, on May 19, Bearsden Choir will perform Estonian composer Arvo Pärt’s Salve Regina and Puccini’s Messa Di Gloria, alongside Love Lives Beyond the Tomb, a new piece by former choir member George Swann.

“We first performed George’s piece last year, and the choir was delighted to support him again in developing an orchestral accompaniment for this special concert, which is really exciting,” says Sarah.

“The Salve Regina is one which may be unfamiliar to many people, but it is really beautiful and ethereal, with lovely long lines. Then, we move to 19th century Milan and the Puccini, which is full of hope and excitement.”

Sarah adds: “It is a programme I think demonstrates the choir’s versatility, and our own hope and excitement about the future, as we look ahead to the next 55 years and beyond.”

Bearsden Choir, under the musical direction of conductor Andrew Nunn, has around 150 members. Soprano Janis Lynch is one of the newer members, having joined the choir in September 2022.

A former member of the City of Glasgow Chorus, she was always keen to return to singing once “work and family commitments allowed,” she explains.

“Singing has always been a passion of mine, ever since school,” explains Janis, who studied medicine in Edinburgh and now works as a GP on the south side of Glasgow. "I love being part of Bearsden Choir. Rehearsals are really enjoyable and relaxing, which is great for me because I do have a demanding and busy ‘day job’."

Janis adds: “Andrew is an inspiration. He works us hard, so it is challenging, but you really do feel like you have achieved something when you hear the choir produce such an impressive sound.”

Janis heard about the choir through her daughter, Hannah Burnett-Godfree, who was studying with Andrew at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Hannah, a second-year law student at the University of Glasgow, has also joined the choir.

“It’s really lovely to be able to do something like this together,” says Janis. “The May concert programme is fantastic, it has been very interesting to work on the Puccini and the Salve Regina.”

Tickets are available now from www.glasgowconcerthalls.com or www.glasgowlife.org.uk/event/3/bearsden-choir

Bearsden Choir is proudly sponsored by Rathbones