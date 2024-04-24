"In what is one of the biggest restaurant deals in Glasgow for quite some time, we are thrilled to announce the sale of Mediterraneo in the heart of Glasgow's Merchant City in an off-market deal," Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough, said.

"The Italian restaurant and cocktail bar occupies one of the most prominent trading positions in the whole of Glasgow with a huge frontage on Ingram Street, stretching the whole block between Glassford Street and Hutcheson Street. The restaurant can seat 200 customers with a further 40 in the bar, as well as pavement seating on Glassford Street and Ingram Street."

Mr Clough also said: "Mediterraneo was established in 2009 by Mario Romano, who was described as the Grandpapa of Glasgow's Italian dining scene, however after his death in 2011 the business was taken over by brothers Mariano and Nunzio Russo who had run it up until now.

From left to right in the photo is Eufemio Perella, Romano Perella and Jonathan Clough, and inside the restaurant (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)

"The business has been bought by father and son duo Eufemio and Romano Perella who own and operate Amore Italian restaurant, at the top of Ingram Street, as well as a number of other restaurants and fish & chip shops throughout Glasgow.

"We understand that they plan to refurbish and rebrand the premises later this year.

"I would like to wish Eufemio & Romano all the best with their new venture which I am sure will be a tremendous success."

Mr Clough added: "It was a real privilege to be involved in the sale of Mediterraneo, in what is one of Glasgow’s best established Italian restaurants, with a location that is second to none. I used to act for Mario Romano back in the day and remember him showing me proudly around his new restaurant, so it is nice to see the premises continue to go from strength to strength, and I look forward to seeing what the next chapter brings for this magnificent restaurant."

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

How heat wasted from data centres could warm homes and buildings

Waste heat from a data centre at the University of Edinburgh is at the heart of a pioneering project, funded by the Scottish Government, pointing the way to how Scotland might decarbonise its public buildings, but also homes and offices.

On the roof of the James Clerk Maxwell building at Kings Buildings campus, boxes connected to a data centre far below in its basement pump warmth out into the air of a bright day. A new £2 million project, plans to ensure that heat, now lost, will replace gas as the source of a heating network on the site. The plan is one of seven public sector projects across Scotland set to receive shares of a £20 million fund, and shows the potential of using waste heat to warm homes.

Edinburgh hotel group snaps up 'stunning' Aberdeenshire manor

Apex Hotels has acquired a historic Aberdeenshire property which it declared will become one of the “flagship” venues in its estate.

The Edinburgh-based company has bought the “stunning” Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course as it looks to build its presence in the rural hotel market. The deal follows its acquisition of the Pine Trees hotel near Pitlochry last year.

The four-star Meldrum House, which had been privately owned by Aberdeenshire businessmen Bob Edwards and Terry and David Buchan, is based in a 13th century manor set in 250 acres of countryside. With 51 bedrooms, the hotel has won a string of awards, including best hotel at VisitScotland’s Scottish Thistle Awards.