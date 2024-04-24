He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in the Ayrshire town, where he died later that day.

The incident was reported to police on Monday April 22 and they launched an investigation as they try to piece together what happened.

READ MORE: Cyclist hit by truck in early morning Bearsden crash

Sergeant Brian Simpson, of the Road Policing Unit at Irvine, said officers are carrying out inquiries to establish how the man came about his injuries.

He said: “We are working to gather information that will assist us in establishing the circumstances and I would urge anyone who was in the area of Milton Drive on Friday morning to please contact us as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Woman cyclist dies in Bearsden Manse Road crash with lorry

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam to check their footage for anything that may assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1804 of April 22.