Wednesday has a very high risk of wildfire in Shetland and parts of the west coast and islands, while warnings increase throughout Thursday with an extreme risk in the outer Hebrides islands.

SFRS Group commander is one of the services’ Wildfire Tactical advisors. Speaking about the risks, he said even with the best of intentions, there is still a risk that fire can spread, and highlighted the devastating consequences that can be had if someone lights a fire and doesn’t fully extinguish it before leaving

He said: “People living in the South and West of Scotland should be extra cautious over the next few days and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame outdoors.

“The key issues over the next few days are sunshine, warm air temperatures, low humidity and moderate to strong winds.

“During this period of high risk, fires could ignite easily, spread fast and burn with high intensity.”

Firefighters tackled an average of one wildfire every day across Scotland during spring and early summer last year. There were 133 incidents between March and June 2023, typically the busiest time of the year for wildfires in Scotland.

Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

SFRS issues wildfire warning in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum.