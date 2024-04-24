A man has been killed in Moray after a fatal two vehicle crash involving a lorry.
A 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the incident on the A941 in Moray yesterday.
The crash happened at around 4:25pm and involved a Vauxhall Crossland and a Mercedes HGV. It happened near the junction for the A95 Craigellachie.
One of the rear passengers in the car was killed in the crash, while the driver and two other passengers were taken to Aberdeen Royal infirmary for treatment.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 16:30 hours on Tuesday to attend an incident on the A941 at Craigellachie.
“We dispatched four ambulances, our special operations team and an air ambulance to the scene. We airlifted one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and two patients via road to ARI.”
The driver of the HGV was uninjured.
Roads in the area were closed overnight while crash investigations were carried out and it fully reopened at 8am this morning.
Police say they’re continuing to make enquires to establish the full circumstances of the collision. They’re specifically asking for anyone who was driving in the area at the same time with dash cam footage.
Road Policing Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and everyone involved in this incident.
“As our enquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward. I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the area around the time.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2517 of 23 April.
