Marc, 18, worried about his career options when he left Falkirk High at 15 with few qualifications because of his dyslexia and ADHD.

The teenager applied for a Modern Apprenticeship in Food and Drink Operations (Butchery) through a school initiative and hasn’t looked back.

In March, Marc was named as Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year in recognition of his achievements.

Partnerships in Marc’s school were instrumental in getting him into his apprenticeship. Support included teachers, Skills Development Scotland (SDS), Community Learning & Development, Craft Skills Scotland and Go! Youth Trust.

Working at Blair Drummond Smiddy, Stirlingshire, helped Marc gain skills and competence in many aspects of the trade and inspired him to want his own shop

one day. He quickly became a key member of the team, completing his apprenticeship and playing a significant role in supporting 24 per cent business growth.

Marc said: “I used to feel so ashamed that I couldn’t read or write properly but doing the Modern Apprenticeship has totally changed my life.

“Being able to go into a workplace, earn money and learn at the same time was the best feeling ever. When I was younger, I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to work or move out of home – I can’t believe how far I’ve come. I want other young people to know there are still great career pathways such as apprenticeships, even if school wasn’t for them.”

Marc passed his driving test, bought his own car and a motorbike and is now saving up to move into his own home.

Marc also applied the same dedication and determination in his personal life – successfully losing eight stone in a year.

Blane McConnell was Marc’s SDS careers adviser at Falkirk High and supported him with applying and interviewing for his apprenticeship.

Blane said: “I’m hugely proud of the part I’ve played in Marc’s journey. It’s great to be able to see the positive impact you’ve had on a young person’s life. That’s exactly why we do what we do.”

There are SDS careers advisers in every high school in Scotland, working with pupils across year groups to make informed decisions about their futures.

Ray Robertson, SDS Team Leader for Falkirk, said: “Marc is a great example of the vital support SDS careers advisers are offering thousands of people across Scotland every day.

“Our careers advice teams offer free, impartial career information, advice and guidance for people of all ages, not just in schools but in careers centres and community venues across Scotland. We play a vital role in supporting people looking to find a career, get back into work, change career, upskill or reskill.”

Marc was supported by Falkirk High’s Inspiring Learning Space (ILS), which offers additional support for pupils who may face challenges.

Stuart Kelly, Head Teacher at Falkirk High School, said: “Marc’s achievements are a testament to his hard work and resilience, and the support his mum has offered him throughout.

“He approached his school journey with determination and commitment, and it’s clear from his achievements that he is carrying that through to his working life.

“Marc is still a part of our school community, and visits to chat with current ILS students, encouraging and motivating them.

“All of us who have played a part in his journey have been inspired to see how far he’s come. This recognition of Marc is a testament to his belief in himself, his resilience and hard work.”

Marc also won the Modern Apprentice of the Year SCQF Level 5 gong sponsored by SQA at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards, which was organised by SDS.

Community Learning and Development worker Shona Keenan supported Marc in the ILS. Shona said: “I worked with Marc to get him ready to move onto life after school.

“As with all our young people, it was about developing life skills, communication, confidence and encouraging him to follow his own path, supporting him through mock interviews, so that when an opportunity came along he was in the best possible place to grab it. Marc worked incredibly hard, I’m so proud of what he’s achieved by taking his own path, having the determination to see it through and not allowing others to get him off track. I can’t imagine anyone who would deserve this award more.”

For information on apprenticeships and the latest vacancies visit apprenticeships.scot. Get help with careers by visiting myworldofwork.co.uk or calling 0800 917 8000

‘Outcomes will be strengthened by working together’

By Grahame Smith, Chair of the Career Services Collaborative

DYNAMIC change in the post-pandemic economy and society requires a decisive change in the way we prepare and support people to engage and thrive in the future world of work.

The recent Review of Scotland’s career services aimed to achieve such a change.

While it confirmed that we have first-rate, all-age services that are the envy of countries across the world, it also revealed significant inconsistency, regional variation and fragmentation in our system that means, beyond national services, not everyone has equal access to the range of career services.

Ambitious recommendations to redesign the career ecosystem and make services more sustainable, especially for those who need extra support, are now being taken forward under the umbrella of the Career Services Collaborative.

In a unique alliance, career service providers and practitioners, passionate about the excellent services they deliver, have come together with service users and industry and third sector stakeholders, in a collective effort, nationally and regionally, to make services more coordinated and universally available.

Above, a Girls Do Science event in Inverness where S1 to S3 girls listened to female speakers working in STEM industries and took part in interactive workshops

Through the Collaborative they have been working together to identify shared answers to shared problems and to make the best use of all available resources.

Their commitment to collaboration has been exceptional.

It has been creative and innovative in identifying how resources can be applied for maximum impact.

Every part of our careers eco-system has developed its own action plan and a range of shared actions to achieve our collective vision for service users. Our local government partners have made an important contribution to this across a range of their functions, including careers education and employability services.

Over a year on from the publication of the final Career Review report, the reality is that the budget restrictions facing career service providers could have a significant impact on our ability to achieve our future vision.

I do not underestimate the challenge for our public services, in particular our local authorities, in balancing their budgets. However, our collaborative efforts to change, innovate and improve Scotland’s career services will only be realised if the resource needed to deliver the recommendations of the Career Review can be preserved.

Deprioritising career services, especially at a local level, risks exacerbating inequalities, leading to inevitable harm not just for the future of many of our young people, but also to the economic well-being of our country.

The Review recommendations will take time and investment to implement fully and I welcome the firm commitment from Ministers to the work of the Collaborative, alongside wider skills reform.

As the Chair of the Career Services Collaborative, I make an impassioned plea to conserve support for young people and those seeking to develop their careers.

The work of the Collaborative has already demonstrated that, by working together and applying our collective resources, we can strengthen existing services and deliver better outcomes for our young people, and our future. I ask simply that this be remembered when difficult decisions are being taken.

Find out about the Career Review and the Career Services Collaborative at careerreview.scot