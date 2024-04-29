There are 52 billion reasons why Scotland's colleges matter, but financial pressures risk drowning their economic impact.
Advocates and researchers say the government must act to maintain the economic, environmental and social benefits that colleges provide.
A recent study from the University of Strathclyde Fraser of Allander Institute found that Scotland’s college graduates will be worth £52 billion over their working lives.
The report found that every graduate creates a £72,000 boost to the economy thanks to their time in college.
To take this further, the Strathclyde report found that graduates support the equivalent of 203,000 full-time jobs over a 40-year working life. Colleges pitch in for the equivalent of 10,700 full-time jobs themselves and another 4,400 across the economy through their industry partnerships.
Ben Cooper, Knowledge Exchange Associate at the Fraser of Allander Institute and a study co-author, said colleges also play vital roles locally, "helping to bring education closer to all areas of the country, boost accessibility and widen access for students.”
“This includes broadening access for those from some of the most deprived areas of Scotland, with 14 of the 70 college campuses located in the top 20% most deprived areas of Scotland, and a further 20 in the most 40% most deprived areas”.
Read more:
Colleges facing budget gap of nearly half a billion pounds
Explained: How do Scotland's really colleges work?
Audit Scotland calls Scotland’s colleges “vital” for the country’s sustainable economic growth and critical to the Scottish Government’s three national “missions” for 2023 and 2024: tackling poverty, building a fair, green and growing economy, and supporting public services.
The ability to support and evolve the workforce means that colleges are also at the heart of Scotland’s environmental mission.
Despite the Scottish Government’s step back from a commitment to cut emissions by 75% before 2030, an ambitious net zero target is looming in 2045. Industries are being pushed to phase out fossil fuels, and hitting net zero will require more than changing standards: the green economy will need green-minded workers, trained in the newest sustainable technologies and practices and able to upskill an existing, aging workforce.
Scottish Government ministers, third-party watchdogs, industry leaders, and lecturers all agree that a green skills revolution is less likely to occur without colleges training students.
Derek Smeall, principal and chief executive at Glasgow Kelvin College, beats this drum proudly. When it comes to what colleges offer Scotland, he said, “unique is the word”.
“As far as the green agenda moving forward, colleges have an important social role in society, but we also have a very specific job to do preparing the modern workforce.
“We see new technologies coming into industry, so we must take our apprentices and our students and teach them the new technology.”
The economic contributions are clear.
But college students are more than cogs in a national economic machine. They’re individuals, and typically, they are individuals from their local communities. On top of this, they are also increasingly likely to be individuals the education system has let down.
As revealed by The Herald, the percentage of college credits awarded to disabled, minority ethnic, and care-experienced students has increased since 2014. More than a quarter of all credits were awarded to disabled learners, while similar statistics show that care-experienced students are accessing colleges at an increasing rate.
UHI Inverness principal and chief executive Christopher O’Neill said college campuses should be a “genuine cross-section of a healthy society".
Colleges should open doors for people who are used to hitting a wall.
“We have folks that are dealing with a whole range of personal struggles, including mental health and physical disabilities.
“We’ve opened our doors to folks who have been disadvantaged because of personal circumstances. And we have witnessed some unbelievable journeys where people who entered with next to nothing exit into phenomenal careers.
“I want us to reflect what our communities are and what our society must be in the best possible way. We need to be caring, kind, progressive, encouraging and nurturing.”
Whether through access courses for students who were unable to obtain the necessary qualifications out of high school, English as a Second or Other Language (ESOL) courses, or short courses that serve as a low-impact reintroduction to education, colleges can catch students who have fallen through the system’s cracks.
But that encouragement and nurturing extend beyond academics. Short courses can also be based on hobbies, skills, or topics vital to local heritage. Charitable initiatives across the country allow college campuses to be a place—sometimes the only place—for students to get a meal, clean clothing, or a warm place in the winter.
Despite this, advocates and auditors have warned for years that the sector is at risk. The Scottish Government provides roughly 78% of the sector’s budget, and repeated cuts to that provision have created a funding gap of almost £500m over the past three years.
Today, discussions of why colleges matter have morphed into discussions of why they are worth saving.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here