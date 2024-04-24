The Herald understands the aircraft in question was a Piper Cherokee Archer II, owned by the Scottish Airways Flyers (SAF), a group of approximately 25 pilots.

It's understood the tower lost contact with the aircraft at around 16.00, with the crash reported to emergency services around 10 minutes later.

The plane is believed to have been attempting a "touch and go" in which it lands on the runway before taking off again.

This is typically practiced during flight training but is sometimes used as a form of aborted landing after touchdown.

Two men were airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the crash, which took place at around 4pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the AAIB said on Wednesday: “We have sent a multi-disciplinary team of AAIB inspectors to Prestwick to begin investigating an accident involving a light aircraft which occurred yesterday.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 4.13pm on Tuesday to attend an incident at Monkton.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including our special operations, trauma and air ambulance teams.

“Two patients were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a small aircraft having crashed in a field near to the A719 at Monkton.

“Emergency services attended and two men aged 65 and 75 were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by helicopter for treatment to serious injuries.

“The A719 was closed at the B739, Monkton and reopened around 7.30pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance.