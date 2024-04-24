An investigation is underway after two men were injured in a light aircraft crash.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is examining the incident in which the plane came down in the grounds of Ladykirk House in Monkton, South Ayrshire – less than two miles from Prestwick International Airport.
The Herald understands the aircraft in question was a Piper Cherokee Archer II, owned by the Scottish Airways Flyers (SAF), a group of approximately 25 pilots.
It's understood the tower lost contact with the aircraft at around 16.00, with the crash reported to emergency services around 10 minutes later.
The plane is believed to have been attempting a "touch and go" in which it lands on the runway before taking off again.
This is typically practiced during flight training but is sometimes used as a form of aborted landing after touchdown.
Two men were airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the crash, which took place at around 4pm on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the AAIB said on Wednesday: “We have sent a multi-disciplinary team of AAIB inspectors to Prestwick to begin investigating an accident involving a light aircraft which occurred yesterday.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 4.13pm on Tuesday to attend an incident at Monkton.
READ MORE: Light aircraft carrying two crashes near to Prestwick Airport
“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including our special operations, trauma and air ambulance teams.
“Two patients were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a small aircraft having crashed in a field near to the A719 at Monkton.
“Emergency services attended and two men aged 65 and 75 were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by helicopter for treatment to serious injuries.
“The A719 was closed at the B739, Monkton and reopened around 7.30pm.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here