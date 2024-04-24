Councils across Scotland could be hit by strikes if an imminent pay offer is deemed too low.
GMB Scotland balloted members across all local authorities to ask whether a formal vote on walkouts should be taken if the forthcoming offer from council leaders is deemed too low.
Following the two-week consultation 97% of voting members want a formal vote on strike action if any offer is not “credible”. It's speculated the offer from local authorities will be less than 3%.
Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland’s senior organiser in public services, said the pay offer is already too late and seems certain to be too low when councillors and MSPs are receiving a pay rise of more than 6%.
Read More:
-
Outrage over £2m in Scots public grants given to arms firms supplying Israel
-
Union threatens strike preparations over council pay dispute with Cosla
-
Call out for statue specialists as part of George Square transformation
He called for urgent discussion between councils, unions and government ministers on how a fair pay offer can be funded.
Greenaway said: “Our members will rightly be asking why our politicians believe they deserve a rise of more than 6% while council workers delivering vital frontline services do not.
“The hypocrisy would be staggering if it was not so entirely predictable.
“We hoped council leaders might have learned lessons from last year and act with greater urgency.
“That has not happened and the same mistakes are being made, with the same lack of action leading to the same rising support for industrial action.
“Our members have now made clear these unnecessary delays will no longer be tolerated.
“We have no time to waste and if the offer, whenever it comes, is not credible, we will move swiftly to a formal ballot on industrial action.
“Councillors and ministers cannot say they have not been warned.
"Our members no longer have the patience to listen to council leaders pleading poverty while refusing to ask ministers for the money needed to pay staff fairly.
“They also have no time to listen to Scottish Government ministers claiming it is nothing to do with them after they announced a council tax freeze without warning or consultation.
“This has become an annual pantomime of buck passing and blame shifting between the councils and the government and our members have seen it too many times before.”
“Without joint talks right now, without funding for a fair, negotiated pay award, industrial action in our local authorities will be inevitable.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here