"I think it's run its course," Ms Grahame told ITV Border this afternoon speaking from Holyrood.

"I've been here when we had a minority government and I think there is such a divergence of what the Greens and the SNP are looking for.

"I think the divergence is too great now and it's in the interest of neither party to continue. I would be content if the SNP were to say we are going to work as a minority government."

Asked whether she wanted the First Minister to exit the BHA, she replied: "Whoever does it, I would prefer it to be us."

Ms Grahame is the latest senior SNP MSP to back her party withdrawing from the deal with the Scottish Greens.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing is a long standing critic of the arrangement, telling The Herald earlier this month he wanted his party out of the pact before the general election.

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes has also said the deal should be reviewed.

Earlier this week SNP MP Joanna Cherry said party members should have a new vote on the deal, while former health secretary Alex Neil said the two parties should 'go their separate ways."