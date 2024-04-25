Commenting on the 2023/24 fatality statistics published by HSE (Health and Safety Executive) this week, NFU Scotland vice-president Alasdair Macnab said: “The number of farming fatalities on this list is a stark and sobering reminder of just how poor our industry’s record is when it comes to deaths and serious injuries on our farms and crofts.

“Every death and serious injury on a farm or croft has lasting and life changing consequences for family, friends and colleagues. It is well recognised and documented that we work in a dangerous environment on a daily basis, but we mustn’t just accept that. Instead, we must strive to make improvements, change attitudes and behaviours and rethink the risk around machinery, equipment, working with animals or operating at height.

“More often than not, we forget to take a closer look at how we look after ourselves and how we operate in that same environment – do we make it a safe place to work? There is no place for complacency nor any excuse for ignoring the opportunities to improve safety that are available”.

Round-up

Hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday were of a mixed quality, resulting in average of 340p/kg. However, well-fleshed types met with demand and sold to 413p/kg for Barlure Farmers, who also led the cast sheep at £100/head for Blackies, or to £205/head for Texels from Low Glasnick. Mules met with demand, selling to £130 for Mid Skeog, Drumjargon and Clauchrie.

A Simmental bull calf from East Drummodie topped the sale at Carlisle yesterday at £730, while Connell Farms topped the heifer section at £650 for a Charolais. Meanwhile, a Limousin cross heifer from Woodfield topped the store ring at £2,190 while achieving a superb average of £1,895/head for eleven animals. And Hereford bulls from Keyla Park topped the weaned cattle classes at £1,640/head.

Old season lambs at Dingwall on Tuesday averaged 346p/kg and sold to 387p/kg for a pair of 46kg Texel crosses from Pitcalnie Holdings or £218/head gross for a Texel cross from Easter Dalziel, while feeding sheep sold to £248 for Texel crosses from Killearnan.

Heifer calves at Ayr on Tuesday sold to £610 for a British Blue cross from Low Barledziew, who also topped the bull calf section at £540, and stirks peaked at £1,230 for an Aberdeen Angus cross heifer from Meikle Auchengree, while bullocks sold to £1,000 for Holsteins from Tannockhill.