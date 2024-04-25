The airline said it has “listened carefully to its customers and crew, and under the new leadership team is acting with purpose to address the concerns that have been raised for a considerable time, especially from core markets in remote parts of Scotland”.

The company said that it is expected that the network changes, once embedded, will help reduce the amount of operational disruption that Loganair’s customers and crews have been experiencing for over 18-months.

It said the outcome of these changes will see the stabilisation of the daily flying programme, a reduction in the number of flights delayed and cancelled, and less disruption for the Loganair crews and customers who will be able to book and fly with confidence.

From May 10 Aberdeen to Teesside, Aberdeen to Newcastle, and Glasgow to Southampton will be removed from the Loganair network.

Mr Farajallah has extensive experience in the UK regional airline sector, having also held senior roles at flybe, BA CitiExpress and Brymon Airways (Image: Loganair)

Several other routes will see minor adjustments to frequency until the end of the summer schedule on October 26.

Former Wizz Air and easyJet executive Mr Farajallah said: "Since my first day as CEO of Loganair last month, I have been listening carefully to feedback from our loyal customers and hard-working crew, and I want to personally apologise to everyone who has been impacted by the unacceptable levels of disruption that have been experienced for over 18-months whilst the airline has been undertaking a re-fleeting programme."

He continued: “We appreciate the changes we are announcing today may impact some customers whose bookings may need to change. While we apologise to customers affected, this decision is one that has been made for the greater good of the vast majority of customers who must be able to book and fly with confidence, especially from some of the most remote parts of the UK.

“Loganair is the UK’s largest regional airline, and we are getting back to the basic principles that have made us successful for over six decades. We are relentlessly focused on confidently serving our core markets and core customers, who must be able to book with certainty, and experience a stable and resilient flying programme.

"This is especially true for the Highlands and Islands communities who rely on Loganair for being so much more than an airline serving a leisure market. We have been falling short of the service levels expected of us by our loyal customers and amazing crew for over 18 months, and today we are making changes that once fully delivered throughout the summer will help restore the image and reputation we have fought so hard to generate over so many years as the trusted airline partner in our unique market.

“Our entire team and board of directors is behind us in making these decisions, and we are all excited about the prospect of getting back to our core set of principles in our heartlands – and we intend to defend and grow our presence in these markets through the demonstration that we can and will deliver consistent operational stability and excellence.”

The company said all airlines in the UK have been experiencing aircraft supply chain problems and crew shortages which have been exacerbated by post-Brexit regulations, limiting UK airlines' ability to recruit pilots from the EU.

The company also said: “Loganair’s pilots are highly sought after due to their intense training and experience of flying in an exciting, but diverse and challenging environment. Additionally, regulatory barriers such as the blocking of student loans for trainee pilots contribute to the growing shortage of qualified pilots available.

“Therefore, in making the changes announced today, Loganair is starting down a new path where the training, benefits and work life balance of a Loganair pilot will be a huge factor in our commercial and operational decision making.

“By taking proactive steps to streamline operations, the airline aims to deliver a step-change in operational and on time performance, which in turn will help increase confidence in the product, satisfaction from our customers and of course our valued employees.”

Routes that will see “temporary, minor reductions to services” are:

Edinburgh to Southampton reduced from four, to three times daily

Inverness to Manchester reduced from 11, to nine per week

Inverness to Stornoway reduced from 10, to nine per week

Isle of Man to Birmingham Saturday services removed

Glasgow to City of Derry Thursday services removed

Glasgow to Donegal Friday services removed

Newcastle to Southampton reduced from 15 to 13 per week