Renfrewshire Council is leading the delivery of the £117 million Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project.

It will see the new bridge connect Renfrew with Yoker and Clydebank and "open up work, health, education and leisure opportunities" on both sides of the Clyde, with the potential for thousands of additional jobs, investment and developments brought to the riverside.

The bridge leaving Rotterdam (Image: Zwijenenburg)

The south section of the 184-metre cable-stayed twin-leaf bridge has arrived on the River Clyde after travelling for seven days on a barge across the English Channel and Irish Sea having been fabricated in the Netherlands. The bridge was designed by the Kettle Collective, the team behind the Falkirk Wheel.

It will now be installed on the Renfrew side of the river at Meadowside Street by civil engineers GRAHAM ahead of the north section of the bridge arriving next month, where it will be fixed into place at Dock Street in Yoker.

Renfrew Bridge sailing to Renfrewshire (Image: Sarens)

Iain Nicolson, Renfrewshire Council leader, said: “It’s fantastic to see the first section of the bridge arrive in Renfrew and the project take a significant step forward as this is going to be transformational for the local area, wider Renfrewshire and the City Region.

“The opportunities that the new bridge, and its new connecting roads and active travel routes, will offer communities and businesses are exponential and the project as a whole will provide a substantial boost to the economy and attract more jobs to the area – in addition to more than 950 already created during the construction phase."

In addition to the new bridge, the project will create additional connecting roads, cycling and walking routes which will link Inchinnan Road in Renfrew with Yoker Railway Station, using the new Renfrew North Development Road.

Impression of how the bridge will look when complete (Image: Kettle Collective)

Jim Armour, GRAHAM Contracts Manager, said: “The arrival of the first section of the bridge marks a significant milestone on the project and a fantastic achievement by the team.

“Over the next few weeks, the team will be working hard to prepare for the north section of the bridge to arrive, where it will be fixed into place on the Yoker side of the river.

“The new bridge is a vital piece of infrastructure that demonstrates civil engineering excellence and will drive economic growth on either side of the Clyde."

The bridge is due to be completed ahead of schedule and be fully operational for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in autumn 2024.

The project is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish Governments through the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Region City.

Mairi McAllan, Scottish Wellbeing Economy Secretary, said: “I’m delighted that we are providing almost £39 million towards the new Renfrew Bridge through the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

"The arrival of the first section of the bridge is a significant milestone and will bring opportunities for local communities as well as people and businesses across the wider City Region."

John Lamont, UK Government Minister for Scotland, said: "The arrival of the first bridge section is a great moment for this flagship infrastructure project to regenerate the Clyde, improve connectivity and boost the economy."