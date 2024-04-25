STV is reporting Thursday morning that Humza Yousaf's administration is set to end the pact with the Greens.

The developments come after Scottish Green party members reacted furiously to the Scottish Government ditching its target to cut carbon emissions by 75% by 2030 as well as the decision by the NHS to pause the prescription of puberty blockers in Scotland for new patients.

The Greens were due to vote on whether to continue being part of the Scottish Government – in which co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater have ministerial posts.

The deal saw Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater become ministers in Nicola Sturgeon’s Government.

The parties entered into the power-sharing agreement after the 2021 Holyrood election when the SNP fell one short of the 65 MSPs needed to form a majority government.

The Greens won a record eight seats, up two from the ballot before, and its position as the only other pro-independence group in Holyrood gave it leverage over the SNP.

By the summer, the two parties had entered into the Bute House Agreement which included a range of policy commitments on areas from gender to housing and the climate.

Harvie, the longest-serving Green MSP, became minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights while his co-leader Lorna Slater became minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity.

They were and remain the only Green politicians to have entered into government in the UK.

Despite numerous challenges over the last three years – including the risk of the deal ending if Kate Forbes beat Yousaf in the SNP leadership contest – commitment from either side has been steadfast.

But two major announcements on April 18 exposed a deepening chasm between and within the parties.