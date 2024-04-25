Jamie is believed to have connections across Edinburgh, particularly in the south of the city, as well as in Aberdeen.

He is described as white, 5 ft 9 in height with dark hair and bushy eyebrows, blue eyes and a tattoo of the word DAD on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, dark trousers and grey trainers.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Jamie with support from specialist officers.

“While Jamie is believed to have connections to the south of Edinburgh we are keeping an open mind regarding his whereabouts at this time and would urge anyone with information to please get in touch.

“Anyone who sees a man matching Jamie’s description is advised not to approach him but to instead contact Police Scotland urgently on 101, quoting incident number 1458 of Tuesday, 23 April, 2024.”