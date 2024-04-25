The 71,000-ton vessel, operated by AIDA cruises, arrived at 6.30 am on Tuesday Scrabster, which is the most northerly mainland commercial port in the UK.

2,071 passengers and 624 crew were aboard the vessel, which is on a 11-night voyage of Scotland and Norway.

The German passengers enjoyed sixteen organised excursions to various attractions and locations around Caithness. In addition, Scrabster Harbour Trust provided free shuttle buses to take the visitors and crew into Thurso town.

READ MORE: Shetland spaceport receives range licence as launch plans progress

The guests were welcomed at the quayside and in Thurso by an enthusiastic volunteer “Meet & Greet” team armed with information on the local attractions, facilities and shops.

Prior to departure, the passengers were entertained quayside by the Caithness Junior Pipe band and local highland dancers.

AISAsol has a further two Scrabster calls scheduled for the 2024 cruise season.

Sandy Mackie, Trust Manager said “The berthing of the AIDAsol is further demonstration of the harbour’s capacity to accommodate larger ships. We look forward to the remainder of the cruise season.

"Although our cruise vessel numbers are modest in comparison to some other ports, I am encouraged that we have a number of maiden calls, and the Trust will continue to work hard to increase future bookings. The Trust appreciates the community cooperation and effort to ensure the cruise visitors have an enjoyable experience”.