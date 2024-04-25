The global domination of Scotch whisky we have almost come to expect in recent years has been looking a little frayed around the edges of late.
A surprisingly strong period during coronavirus lockdowns, when many distillers performed well online and in the off-trade, was followed by an upsurge in sales when bars, hotels and restaurants and global travel began to reopen. But more recently the giants of the whisky world have found the going a little more tough.
Sales in the all-important Chinese market have stalled as growth has weakened in the world’s second biggest economy, and there have been challenges in the US and Latin America, where slowing sales have been highlighted by major players such as Diageo. Compared with resurgent sales in the immediate post-Covid period, more recent figures have looked a lot less impressive.
READ MORE: Is it time to get behind controversial investment bank?
Pernod Ricard, the Paris-based owner of Chivas Brothers, highlighted challenges in the US and China as it reported its results for the third quarter today.
The drinks giant, which makes big-selling blends Chivas Regal and Ballantine's, said its performance was “robust” as organic sales were stable at €2.35 billion for the period and were down by 2% at €8.94bn for the first nine months of its financial year.
Its statement showed there were sharp declines in the third quarter in China, where the company highlighted the impact of a “difficult market environment” as sales fell by 12%, and the US, where sales were down 11% “as trade inventory levels are adjusted”.
READ MORE: Laings puts sparkle into high street with £20m store project
As such, the company will have been glad for much stronger performances in other key markets, including India, Japan, Germany, and Turkey, as well as the global travel retail market, to cushion the blow.
Pernod said that, given its performance so far, it “remains confident in its medium-term financial framework of 4% to 7% top line growth, aiming for the upper end of the range”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here